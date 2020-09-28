PADUCAH -- The weather around lunch time Monday was just cool and wet enough to send most people inside.
At Strickland's Seafood Restaurant they're getting prepared for cooler days. They've invested thousands of dollars into large heating units and lights on their outdoor patio.
"We're going to add a few more of them to the area because it is sort of a large patio," said Laura Strickland, co-owner of the restaurant.
Downtown businesses in Paducah received a welcome alternative for limited indoor seating when the city closed roads around Broadway and Market Street.
The closures have allowed for outdoor seating in the streets, but many people will start opting for indoor seating.
When the cold drives people inside the current 50% occupancy limit in restaurants will become a bigger burden.
"As long as it's six feet there's only so many tables and chairs you can have," Strickland said. "So if it's 6 feet it's 6 feet even if we go to 75. We can't get the tables any closer."
With COVID-19 cases surging in Kentucky, the possibility of tightening restrictions is never off the table.
If you don't feel comfortable going to a restaurant and sitting inside you can continue to support local businesses by ordering curbside pickup.