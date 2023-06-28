With extreme heat coming to the Local 6 area, communities are beginning to open cooling centers.
Here are the centers we know about so far:
Paducah: The Salvation Army of Paducah has a cooling center at 2990 Trimble St. in Paducah. The center is opening on Thursday, June 28. It was originally scheduled to open for the summer on July 3, but it's opening early because of extreme heat in the forecast. The Paducah Police Department says it will offer rides to the cooling center on a case-by-case basis depending on a person's situation. The police department can be reached at 270-444-8550.
Benton, Kentucky: The Joe Creason Community Center is serving as a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 5.
Metropolis, Illinois: The Massac County Courthouse is serving as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. That's at 1 Superman Square in Metropolis. People who need transportation to that cooling center can call the Massac County Sheriff's Office at 618-524-2912.
Some of our Local 6 states have websites with maps of cooling centers. Click the name of your state to see its cooling center map.
Illinois
Missouri
Tennessee
Libraries and community centers are also places where the public can usually find an escape from the elements during the day. Check with your local library or cooling center for information on hours of operation.
If you know about a cooling center that isn't on our list, email us the details at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.