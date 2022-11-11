WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The annual Cops & Kids Christmas event intends to help families in need all over the Williamson County, Illinois area.
Hosted by the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197, the program is designed to unite local law enforcement and public safety employees with disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping. The selected families will shop for necessities, such as jackets, clothes, shoes, etc. that they are in dire need of. With the remaining funds, they can purchase toys or other gifts.
Families in need can pick up an application at any local law enforcement agency in Williamson County.
Anyone interested in donating to Cops & Kids can make donations to your local law enforcement agency or by mail to:
Williamson County FOP Lodge 197 P.O. Box 1172, Marion IL 62959.