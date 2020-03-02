CARBONDALE, IL — A fourth person was diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health Lab in Carbondale will start testing for coronavirus to limit its spread.
While southern Illinois public health professionals believe the risk of coronavirus is relatively low in the region, they say they believe the Illinois Department of Public Health’s recent decision to start testing this week at the Carbondale lab is good news.
"The more testing laboratories there are, the faster the system can process specimens. The sooner a health care provider can find out if a patient is positive or negative means they can further treat or release those patients," said Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston.
Hagston said they won't test everyone who is sick.
"People go to their health care provider and are feeling ill. The health care provider will go through screening questions to determine what their level of risk of having contracted the coronavirus might be. If those risks include travel to countries such as China that have significant impacts from the Coronavirus those raise a flag. Those might be things that might indicate that they need to collect a specimen and send it off for testing," said Hagston.
To put the risk of getting the coronavirus in perspective, Hagston said people should be paying attention to seasonal flu numbers.
"Worldwide there have been about 90,000 cases of the coronavirus with 3,000 deaths. Just this year during the flu season in the United States alone there have been 32 million cases of the seasonal flu and 18,000 deaths. We like people to realize what the relative risk of contracting the coronavirus, whether something more familiar like contracting the seasonal flu," said Hagston.
To prevent spreading any kind of respiratory virus, you should always cough in your elbow, make sure you wash your hands with soap and warm water and stay home if you're sick.
Following those basic hygiene rules can put a big dent in the spread of respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has three labs including the one in Carbondale. The others are in Chicago and Springfield. All those labs will be testing for the coronavirus.