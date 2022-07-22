PADUCAH — The Harper Family got some nerve-wracking news earlier this month, when their 4-month old baby girl, Collyn, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
For now, she'll take part in a study that will allow doctors to monitor the tumor for growth or changes, since there is a chance it could go away on it's own.
Dakotah Harper said she was still wrapping her head around how her baby's tumor could go away on its own, but reported her oncologist was optimistic.
Now, they're left waiting on the results of a biopsy, to make sure the cancer hasn't spread to her bones.
Amidst the anxiety of waiting, friends and family have been banding together to host a benefit tournament, hoping to raise money for the Harper family to help ease their burdens.
Organizer Shelley Martin says baby Collyn's dad, Alex, has always been one to help other people-but now, he could use some help of his own.
Martin is working on putting together a benefit tournament for the Harper Family, and she plans to have a little something for everyone there. There will be softball, cornhole, raffles, and silent auctions.
Martin said she would love to see the community pull together and have a big turnout for the Harpers.
The event will be held at Metropolis Sport Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 24. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here and check out the flyer below.
If you'd like to follow along with Collyn's journey, follow their Facebook the Collyn's Calvary Facebook page, here.