PADUCAH — A proposal from federal lawmakers would help you financially. Thursday afternoon Republicans in the U.S. Senate introduced the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
It would provide direct financial help to Americans, relief for small businesses, take steps to help the economy, and provide ways to help healthcare workers.
Here of the main points of financial help to the people:
- Providing recovery checks to most taxpayers. Individuals are eligible for checks up to $1,200, and married couples filing together are eligible for checks up to $2,400 with an extra $500 for each child. Eligibility for the checks is lowered for individuals with $75,000 incomes in 2018 and $150,000 incomes in 2018 for married couples. Individuals with 2018 incomes of more than $99,000 and joint filers with incomes over $198,000 are not eligible.
- Extends the April 15 tax filing deadline to July 15.
- Waives early withdrawal penalties for retirement accounts of up to $100,000 because of coronavirus-related purposes.
- Allows the Secretary of Education to defer student loan payments and allows students who were forced to drop out because of coronavirus to keep their Pell grants.
- Grants colleges and universities flexibility to continue work-study payments to students who cannot work because of COVID-19 closures.
For health care workers, it addresses the supply shortages for drugs and critical equipment, like ventilators and medical masks. It also increases testing, and guarantees coronavirus testing is free.
Here's what small businesses can expect:
- Provides federal loans to employers who are keeping up payroll during the emergency. If employers maintain payroll, the loans will be forgiven.
- Expands how the loans can be used including paid sick leave, supply chain disruptions, salaries, mortgage payments, and other debt obligations.
- Fixes paid regulations in the paid leave mandate.
- Makes unemployment insurance applications more easily accessible.
Lastly, here's the plans to help the economy:
- Does not provide grants or bailouts — only loans that must be paid back to the government.
- Allows the treasury secretary to provide loans and loan guarantees to passenger air carriers, cargo air carriers, and other industries impacted by government restrictions to battle the spread of COVID-19.
- Prohibits companies receiving assistance from increasing executive pay or providing "golden parachutes" for two years.
- Directs the treasury secretary to make sure the government is compensated for giving loans to the industries listed above.
- Provides tax relief to businesses affected by the coronavirus.
This act would need to be passed by the Senate, the House, and then signed by President Donald Trump before it could become law.