MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department says.
Both patients are in stable condition, the health department says in a news release.
The health department says the risk to the general public from these two patients is low, but it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed.
People who are close contacts of those two cases will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, the health department says.
Those two cases are among the 21 new cases across Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news conference Friday afternoon.
The total number of cases in Kentucky now stands at 124.
Beshear also announced a fourth death from the virus on Monday. That patient was an 82-year-old woman from Lexington who had underlying conditions.
For more from Beshear's Monday afternoon briefing, click here.
The Purchase District Health Department is encouraging everyone to practice good hygiene and social distancing precautions. read through the health department's tips to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other illnesses, read the news release in the document below.
If you have questions about the coronavirus and you live in Kentucky, you can call 1-800-722-5725 or your medical provider. You can also call the Purchas District Health Department at 270-444-9631. To visit Kentucky's COVID-19 website, click here. To visit the Purchase District Health Department website, click here.