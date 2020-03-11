MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials have raised the number of cases of new coronavirus in the state to nine.
Dozens of people remained quarantined or were under self-monitoring Wednesday as the Tennessee Department of Health added two cases to its list of patients. The virus has sickened more than 1,000 people in the U.S.
Five cases are confirmed in Williamson County, two in Davidson County, and one each in Shelby and Sullivan counties. About 80 people in the Memphis area are under quarantine or monitoring themselves after contacting health officials. One Shelby County school employee has been released from quarantine.