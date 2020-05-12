O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Both the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in Missouri reached somber milestones Tuesday. Cases topped 10,000, and the number of deaths exceeded 500.
The state health department reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 10,006. Thirty-six new deaths were reported. Since March, 524 people in Missouri have died from the virus.
St. Louis continues to be the hardest-hit region. State data shows that 53.4% of confirmed cases, and 70.4% of deaths, have occurred in St. Louis city and county combined.