FRANKFORT, KY — Giving a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 39 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kentucky since Monday — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state up to 163.
The governor says one of those cases was a person who tested positive after attending a "COVID-19 party."
He also says four people have recovered from the virus.
Beshear says he will issue a new order that will close all "non-life sustaining businesses" to in-person traffic starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.
The governor says businesses that will not close include grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations, media outlets, and "manufacturers key to the national interest and life sustaining goods or services," among others.
Beshear says hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and services, professional services and businesses that fall under the federal critical infrastructure sector will also be able to remain open.
The governor says restaurants will still be able to remain open for delivery and curbside pickup, as well as carryout services if they follow social distancing guidelines.
Beshear notes that most jobs that are considered to be professional services — such as attorneys, accountants and real estate agents — should be able to work from home.
The governor says the order that will be issued Thursday will lay out in greater detail which businesses will fall under this restriction.