TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida health officials say two novel coronavirus patients in the state have died, and two new presumptive cases have been identified.
In a news release sent Friday night, the Florida Department of Health said a COVID-19 patient who had returned to Santa Rosa County after an international trip has died, as well as a person in their 70s who returned to Lee County after an international trip.
The two new presumptive positive cases are both Broward County men — one age 65 and the other age 75. The news release says both men are in isolation, where they will stay until they are cleared by public health officials.
Here in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the state's first COVID-19 case Friday afternoon. That patient is being treated in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital, the University of Kentucky confirmed.