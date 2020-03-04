PADUCAH — Empty shelves are a common scene in stores nationwide this week, due to novel coronavirus concerns.
National chains like Kroger are limiting the amount of hand sanitizer and cold medicine you can buy because of those concerns. This is happening as more cases of the coronavirus are diagnosed in the United States.
People are clearing shelves and creating shortages of important items.
Davis Drugs owner Marshall Davis said his business is seeing a shortage of masks, but it's affecting stores on a national level.
He said when it comes to hand sanitizers and cold medicine, his store is doing well.
Davis said news of the coronavirus in the U.S. is scaring people, but it is not fair for customers to buy up all of one item.
"I think the time now is just to be cautious and be aware and get prepared — be prepared and not panic," said Davis.
There are more than 100 cases reported in the United States as of Wednesday. Of those cases, 11 people have died: 10 in the state of Washington, and one in California.
But the impact of this virus goes beyond the illness itself.
Davis said Davis Drugs is limiting customers to buying one box of masks. He said people need to be considerate in their purchases.
"Get what you need for yourself, but don't overdo it," said Davis. "Don't hoard supplies — or just because you think you may need the 15 bottles, you know, maybe that's not the best way to go."
Marshall said the coronavirus strain is similar to the flu, which means clean hands go a long way.
"Wash your hands. Cover your mouth. Don't touch your face or head...and keep your hands clean," said Davis. "Those things help prevent the spread of the disease and help keep us safe."
There have not been any reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky as of Wednesday.
Davis said to keep clean and continue to live your life.
The more than 100 reported cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. come from 16 states.
Of those cases, at least nine people have made full recoveries.