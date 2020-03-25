Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, CRESTING AT NEWBURGH AND MOUNT VERNON IN THE SHORT TERM, AND FROM J.T. MYERS TO CAIRO THIS WEEKEND. ALL LOCATIONS WILL CREST IN THE MINOR OR MODERATE FLOOD CATEGORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 44.0 FEET BY SATURDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&