PADUCAH — The novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared a public health emergency, as the virus that was first detected in China spreads globally.
An annual trip from Paducah to China could be canceled if travel restrictions in place because of the outbreak continue.
National Quilt Museum CEO Frank Bennett and Paducah Parks Director Mark Thompson planned to head over to China in April. The two were going to represent Paducah, which is a UNESCO creative city.
Now, plans are on hold.
"Obviously, things happen that are beyond our control, and if it gets rescheduled to another year, then I'll take advantage of it in another year," said Bennett.
Bennett was planning to be in China for the Weifang International Kite Festival, bringing quilts with him to showcase, and bringing ideas back for a kite festival in Paducah.
But the Coronavirus put those plans on hold.
Paducah is an international destination, drawing in people from all over the world to sites like the National Quilt Museum.
"In an average year, we get visitors from all 50 states, many times well over 40 countries that make up every continent that is habitable," said Bennett.
It is also building bridges overseas, including ties to other UNESCO creative cities in China. Bennett hopes things clear up soon.
"I hope it doesn't have a significant impact on tourism in this area," said Bennett.
Delta, American and United airlines have canceled flights to mainland china.
Mary Hammond is with the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She said there have not been reported cases of the virus in Kentucky, so there is no need panic. But they're keeping an eye out.