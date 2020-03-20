Congress is working on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act which would provide direct financial help to Americans.
There are many questions surrounding the stimulus and while we don't have answer for them all at this time, we will be providing the latest information below.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
- Individuals making up to $75,000 annually will be eligible for a $1,200 check.
- Married couples who filed together and earn less than $150,000 in combined income will be eligible for a $2,400 check.
- Those with children can get $500 for each child.
- Individuals who make more than $75,000 will have their payments fall $5 for each $100 earned over $75,000. Those who make more than $99,000 will not receive any money.
- Married couples earning more than $150,000 will also have their payments gradually decline depending on earnings. Those who make more than $198,000 will not receive any money.
WHEN WILL THE CHECKS BE SENT OUT?
No specific dates have been set but the Trump administration wants them sent out within two weeks of the act being signed into law.
I'M ON SOCIAL SECURITY OR DISABILITY. WILL I GET A CHECK?
We don't know at this time. Once we get more information, we will be updating this section.
HOW WILL THE GOVERNMENT SEND ME THE CHECK?
This is another question we do not have the answer to at this time. Again, once we get more information, we will be updating this section.