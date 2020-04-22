JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- One person has died and two others have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Jackson County, Illinois.
The Jackson County Health Department says the person who died was a woman in her 70's.
The new cases are a man in his 50's and a man in his 30's. Both acquired the virus through local contact with a known case. They are both in isolation.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 51.
Seven people have died and 21 have been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.