CARBONDALE,IL — The coronavirus is impacting small businesses. The Winter Community Farmers Market in Carbondale, Illinois, decided to cancel the rest of its market days. This is the first time the market has had to close because of a non-weather related event.
Market manager Libby Ervin said this is the best thing they can do to ensure the health and safety of their shoppers, vendors and staff.
"We are sad. It was a hard decision. We had a great market season. We've been increasing our customers and vendors. We thank everybody for coming out this season. We hope everyone stays healthy. See you next season," said Ervin.
To limit the impact felt by small businesses, they're encouraging people to personally reach out to vendors and farmers to make arrangements to purchase their products. For more information about vendors, visit carbondalemarket.com.