PADUCAH - Businesses across the country are trying to navigate though the small business loan application process through the Small Business Administration. It's all a part of the stimulus package congress passed last week.
The application process for the loans opened on Friday. Some businesses say the application process is confusing, and businesses that haven't ever taken out a small business loan will have to go through extra steps to apply.
"As you can imagine there was record demand all across the country," says Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff.
Kustoff says it's going to take a few days to see what issues the stimulus program has, and then address them accordingly.
"It's been in operation for one day, lets see what's right about it, see what needs to be amended or if there needs to be any changes made to it," says Kustoff.
Other parts of the stimulus package like the personal $1,200 checks haven't even been distributed yet, but some in congress are eager to pass a fourth COVID-19 stimulus bill. Kustoff believes congress needs to let the recent relief package be fully implemented before another one is considered.
"Let's let some of this money filter into the economy, it's two trillion dollars let's let it get into the economy and lets let it get into the hands of people," says Kustoff.
Kustoff hopes we get rid of this virus and get people back to work.
"It really is a combination of flattening the curve but at some point we've gotta restart our economy," says Kustoff.
The IRS says the personal $1,200 checks should begin to be distributed through direct deposit in the next three weeks. If you do not have direct deposit set up through previous tax returns, or through social security you will receive a paper check in the mail.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.