PADUCAH - Counties in the Local 6 region have case counts that are slightly rising and positivity rates for area hospitals are inching back up.
Both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes experienced increases in positivity rates during this week.
In McCracken County, there was a slight increase in case counts, too.
In the county, the average daily COVID case count was below ten since March 10th of this year.
But this week, the case count rose to 11.
"People still need to be aware that the virus is still out there," said Kent Koster, the Director of the Purchase District Health Department.
The positivity rates for Baptist Health Paducah also rose.
Doctors at the hospital say over the past four weeks, the positivity rate was 1.7%. However, this week, that rate more than quadrupled to 8.3%.
Doctors say there could be several reasons for this increase.
"Certainly gatherings, Mother's Day, resumption of normal activities without masks are probably all contributing to that slight increase," said Dr. Brad Housman, the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Paducah.
Baptist Health doctors say they're monitoring levels.
They say it's important for people to continue to take the proper precautions when interacting with others.
"I think folks need to be vigilant and need to be careful," said Dr. Housman. "So at that current capacity, it's not affecting things at the hospitalization level but yes, it's something that we watch very closely."
The Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health Lourdes was not available for an interview but the hospital did provide numbers.
The positivity rate for Mercy Health Lourdes also increased 10.4%. This is up 1.7% from two weeks ago.
Baptist Health Paducah currently has four inpatients while Mercy Health Lourdes has nine.