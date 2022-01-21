PADUCAH — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is still a threat, but there is some good news. Doctors and health departments in Kentucky estimate the omicron surge will peak in the next seven to 10 days.
But, they say people should still take the proper precautions even though cases may dip after the peak.
That hopefully means the variant will be somewhat manageable for hospitals and for people in the community. But that doesn't mean people should let their guard down. Doctors and health departments say everyone should still mask up, practice social distancing and get vaccinated and boosted.
Omicron is still here, and compared to other variants, this strain spreads fast.
RELATED: Purchase District Health Department confirms 1,927 new COVID cases in one week, including over 1,500 in McCracken County
"Just like a blaze," said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department. "So contagious. Just going through our population very, very quickly, which was not something we saw with any other COVID variant that we've seen so far."
However, case numbers may soon dip. In Kentucky, health departments predict the peak for omicron may arrive in about seven to 10 days.
Doctors at Baptist Health Paducah have a similar estimate. They say the peak is expected around Feb. 1. But, people should still be vigilant.
"Now more than ever we need folks to be careful, considering masking and distancing, especially if they have high risk individuals that live in their household," said Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah's vice president and chief medical officer.
Even after omicron's peak has passed, new strains of COVID-19 could emerge if people remain relaxed when it comes to vaccines and boosters.
"But it's still something that's very important for folks to consider and to discuss with their primary care provider and see if they should either have the vaccination or consider a booster for their vaccination," said Housman.
Koster said the virus isn't going away anytime soon. He encourages people to be on guard.
"As long as we have COVID-19 out there, you always run the risk of getting it," said Koster. "And obviously, the fewer number of people that have COVID 19, the less risk there is associated with you getting it."
The Purchase District Health Department says about one in three people tested are currently testing positive for COVID-19. Baptist Health Paducah reports similar numbers — about 35% of people who test through the hospital are testing positive.
The Purchase District Health Department also reports that McCracken County is averaging 250 cases a day, and the positive rate for the county is 37.54%.