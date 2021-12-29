PADUCAH - Dr. Anthony Fauci recently recommended that Americans cancel large scale New Years Eve parties with hugging and kissing to avoid transmission.
We spoke to one Marshall County woman who is planning on going to a small gathering.
She's excited but is staying cautious.
New Years is a celebratory time but this year will definitely be different.
Suzanne McKenty is planning on getting together with friends and family for a small gathering.
"Play cards, play some board games and just eat finger foods and just enjoy each others' company," said McKenty.
People like her are taking precautions.
"We're not going to be in a small area," said McKenty. "I mean, we're going to be kind of spread out there. And it's family and I think, you know, I think we'll be okay there."
During this time between Christmas and New Years, doctors expect the U.S. Omicron surge to grow.
People like McKenty are planning events in light of the variant.
"I mean, I think it's a concern always," she said. "You know, that's something that we all think about."
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he strongly recommends not going to a New Year's Eve party with 30, 40 or 50 people celebrating. This also because you may not know the vaccination status of everyone at the party.
McKenty wants to take the proper precautions.
"And if we see that, we may have to go back to doing more masking and staying away," she said. "We did that for a while. We didn't get together with friends for a long time because of that."
The CDC says to combat Omicron, make sure to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask and get tested.
The CDC also recently updated its recommendations for isolation and quarantine periods. Click here for more information.