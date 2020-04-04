GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department announced the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.
A Graves County resident in her 30's tested positive. She is now in isolation in her home.
Public health director Noel Coplen say these cases reinforce the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread in the community.
Coplen says to help limit the spread of COVID-19, people need to continue to practice social distancing.
What The Public Can Do:
- STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
- STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.
- STAY PUT: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Those more at risk should ask others to help with their life sustaining activities, i.e. food, medications or other necessities.
Call your healthcare provider:
If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms.
For more information:
Go to KY COVID-19 website.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves
County Health Department at 270-247-3553