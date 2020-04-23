MURPHYSBORO, IL -- The Murphysboro City Council is offering an economic relief program for small businesses.
The city is providing $38,000 in grant funding that was once earmarked for a loan fund.
Small businesses will be able to get up to $1,000 to be used on rent, mortgage payments, insurance premiums, or utility payments.
Small businesses within the city limits of Murphysboro who have 10 employees or less will be eligible for the grants.
Home based businesses are not eligible for the program.
Applications are expected to be available by 8 a.m. Monday, March 27.
You'll be able to get the application via the city's website or via pick-up from the Daum Administration Building at 1101 Walnut Street.
For more information, call the City of Murphysboro Daum Administration Building at 618-684-4961.
You can also email mayor@murphysboro.com or smripley@murphysboro.com.