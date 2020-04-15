PADUCAH — The U.S. Census Bureau is starting to send letters to those who have not responded to the 2020 census. They're having a harder time reaching those without an address.
COVID-19 may cause hundreds of homeless people in our area to go uncounted. An estimated 3.5 million people experience homelessness in the United States. We know that number because the U.S. Census Bureau was able to count them in the last census.
Community Kitchen in Paducah is one of the places the bureau would have sent a census worker to count homeless people within our community.
"We would follow them a lot, and we would let them know or even announce, as much as we could, that this person is here for a census," Community Kitchen Director Sally Michelson said. "If they need help reading, understanding, we would be there for them, but they can trust this person that is in the kitchen right now."
She said it's more than just filling out a piece of paper.
"When we're here, they trust us," she said. "And we will say 'This is for the census, and the more that we can get into our state, the more money we get back we need.'"
The Census Bureau is reporting more than 55% of people in McCracken County have responded to the census, and more than 53% in the city of Paducah.
The Census Bureau says there are multiple reasons why it's hard to get an accurate count of the homeless population. Those reasons include the fact that homeless people move frequently, they can be difficult to reach if they're living in cars or on the street and they are far less likely to have internet access. Age is also a factor, because children can be hard to count and many people experiencing homelessness are children.
Michelson is worried.
"I don't know how they would ever be able to get a true census of the United States," she said.
Michelson said counting the homeless population is best done in person, because of barriers like internet access and distrust of others. She said she hopes to work out a way to best reach the local homeless population with the Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau has delayed its census count for people living outdoors. A new date has not yet been set.