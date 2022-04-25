PADUCAH — Paducah hospitals are seeing slight increases in COVID-19 positivity rates. But, Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital say, generally, COVID-19 rates have been a lot lower lately.
COVID inpatient numbers are also almost non-existent. Over the past few weeks, Baptist Health Paducah had zero inpatients, and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital had one.
Overall, doctors are hoping low COVID-19 positivity rates will continue.
"As we've seen over time, we've had ebbs and flows with COVID over the last couple years," said Dr. Brett Bechtel, the interim chief clinical officer at Lourdes. "It's important just to note the trends as they occur. We'll continue to keep tabs on what the incidence rate is doing locally."
For the week of April 21, Lourdes had a positivity rate of 3.35% — a slight increase from 2.72% the week of April 14.
Baptist Health Paducah's positivity rate increased from 0.4% a few weeks ago to 1.7% over the past week.
When taking precautions, doctors say every person's circumstance is unique.
"People take into account their individual situation as well," Bechtel said. "People who are immune compromised at higher risk. The elderly, they need to be more cautious and clearly understand what the risks and benefits are to what they're doing out in public and society."
Doctors also say it's still important to get vaccinated.
"We're seeing vaccination numbers flatten," said Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer of Baptist Health Paducah. "There's still a large portion of the population that are not vaccinated. So we will always take this opportunity to encourage folks to consider vaccination and talk to their health care provider."
There are specific situations you should be aware of to protect your loved ones.
"Folks both that you live with and that you interact with on a regular basis, taking into consideration underlying conditions and reasons that they may or may not have been able to be vaccinated," Housman said.
The Purchase District Health Department says don't be alarmed by the slight increases in positivity rates. At this point, it's normal to see ups and downs when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.