SPRINGFIELD, IL— The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 1,156 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
A pet cat has also tested positive for COVID-19. The IDPH said the animal became sick in mid-May and was in a home with people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This is the first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in Illinois. No evidence suggests that the virus transmits from animals to humans.The IDPH said if you are sick, you should distance yourself from people, as well as your pets.
The state is reporting a total of 125,915 cases, including 5,795 deaths.
Illinois has tested 1,000,919 people for COVID-19.