ILLINOIS -- With a new wave of COVID-19 surging across the state of Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will take effect in every region across the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
The Tier 3 resurgence mitigations will take effect statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.
While this latest round of mitigations does not include a stay at home order, if the mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, another order may be required. For all regions, additional mitigation measures taking effect Friday, Nov. 20 include guidance for the following settings and industries:
• Retail
• Personal Car Services
• Health and Fitness Centers
• Hotels
• Manufacturing
• Bars and Restaurants
• Meetings and Social Events
• Offices
• Organized Group Recreational Activities
• Indoor Recreation, Theater, Cultural Institutions
More details on the tier 3 resurgence mitigations can be found below.