FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the court to stop Governor Andy Beshear's order, closing religious schools.
“Kentuckians have a First Amendment right to exercise their faith through a religious education, and we maintain that the Governor is clearly infringing upon that right by closing religious schools,” said Attorney General Cameron.
"We’re committed to pursuing every available option to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians, and today’s filing with the Supreme Court is the next step.” he added.
Cameron's lawsuit argues that a religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment, and the Governor’s order shuttering religious schools is unconstitutional.
Sunday, the Sixth Circuit Court blocked a lower courts ruling which said Beshear could not order religious private schools to shut down.
More than 1,500 Kentucky parents and 20 religious schools joined the Attorney General in filing a brief before the Court of Appeals in the case.