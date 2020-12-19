FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday mitigation efforts have stopped the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. Beshear said the number of cases has declined for a second week in a row. The governor said case numbers continue to decline and the state's positivity rate is stable at 8.58%.
“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right – wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings – so we can beat this virus once and for good.”
In a news release, Beshear reported 3,388 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths for a total of 2,371. He reports 1,655 people are currently hospitalized with 438 in the ICU and 253 on ventilators.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said perseverance in the weeks ahead is critical as vaccine supplies increase and we work toward COVID-19 immunizations available to Kentuckians.
“It would be an added tragedy to reverse our hard won progress through leisure travel and large gatherings," Stack said. "Some hospitals are already near full capacity and that could make it difficult to receive care if there is an added holiday surge. Watch your space, wear a mask, and wash your hands to ensure that 2021 is a year of hope and healing.”