FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has had its "worst day" and "deadliest day" of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
The state saw a new case record of 4,151.
"This is exponential growth," Beshear said. "Remember how we talked about it taking seven odd months to have our first day of 1,000 cases? About a month and a half to have our first day of 2,000 cases? About a week or so to have our first day of 3,000 cases? And guess what? Here we are at 4,151 cases."
Of the over 4,000 new cases, 461 of those cases are in children.
"461 of our Kentucky kids, most of them school aged, who are infectious with this virus, right now," Beshear said. "We are thinking about them, we hope that most of them are asymptomatic and we are fortunate that we have identified who is positive on all 4,151 so that hopefully they are taking the steps not to spread this virus. any further."
The state is also seeing a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
The state saw 35 new deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. The highest number of daily deaths by the virus to date.
Beshear says that the number of cases and deaths can be lessened if "everybody does their part."