FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state will be announcing new COVID-19 reduction "steps" on Wednesday in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
This comes as the state saw 2,931 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That's the third highest number of new cases in a day since the pandemic began.
"Tomorrow we will be announcing new steps that we are going to take in this commonwealth," Beshear said. "It is time to get control of this beast, and I refuse to standby and watch avoidable loss around us."
The total number of COVID-19 cases across the state is 142,008.
Beshear says the rise in COVID-19 cases is starting to become a "great concern" to the state's health care systems and hospital systems.
He says hospitals are beginning to worry about their availability and capacity as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise as well.
The state's positivity rate currently sits at 9.1%.
The state saw 33 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Beshear also urged people to get tested for COVID-19 regularly. Beshear said he gets tested every two weeks.