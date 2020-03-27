PADUCAH — McCracken County and Paducah leaders updated the community on how COVID-19 is being handled locally with a briefing Friday. The biggest points were about the two cases the Purchase District Health Department confirmed earlier this week. A third case was confirmed Friday evening.
Case numbers in the state are going up. Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Koster says there could be more in McCracken County. Koster also says there may be a way for people in McCracken County to get tested for COVID-19 soon, but he wasn't able to go into much detail.
"I just know that there's been a really great initiative put forth by the medical providers in McCracken County," Koster said. "And also some philanthropy is involved in this too."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer emphasized the importance of staying in touch with friends and family, while practicing social distancing.
"I've gone to make some phone calls, actually, and not text," Clymer said.
The judge executive wants to make sure people aren't cutting themselves off from society.
"I think it's helpful for us all to be communicating with each other," Clymer said "We're social creatures, and it means something to be able to talk to somebody, and communicate, and express your feelings."
Clymer quoted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about how important social distancing is at this time.
"I heard Mitch McConnell say the other day our state motto is, 'United we stand, divided we fall.' And he said that we stand united, even when we're 6 feet apart," Clymer said.
Another important thing to remember is to regularly wash your hands. Most important of all, if you feel sick it's vital you stay at home.
Koster says the McCracken County testing facility is, "in the works," and, "will be ready soon." He tells me that will likely be in the next week or two. To watch the full update from our local leaders, click here.