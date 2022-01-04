MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Students are returning to the classroom after the holiday break. Local districts say they're trying to make choices to combat COVID-19.
There isn't a unified approach among different school districts.
They established policies before the start of the new year, and depending on the district, they're making decisions based either on regional or school numbers. Schools are monitoring the data.
McCracken County Schools have been operating under an optional mask policy since the school board's ruling in December.
Superintendent Steve Carter said the district is looking at the school numbers carefully.
"With everything going on and the fact that everyone now has an opportunity to be vaccinated, we want to continue to encourage that, but really just promote some good personal responsibility and being cognizant and aware of your surroundings," Carter said.
McCracken County Schools and Paducah Public Schools have been meeting, along with a committee of local doctors and the Purchase District Health Department, to review data from the state's incidence rate map.
However, unlike McCracken County, all students and staff in Paducah Public Schools are required to wear masks or face coverings inside schools on district property.
Other districts are tending more towards McCracken County's path.
Caldwell County has been sticking with an optional masking policy.
"The health and safety of all of our students and staff is of utmost importance at Caldwell County Schools, and we are continuing with all of these same protocols that we have been doing," Caldwell County Schools spokeswoman Lizzie Shelton said.
Right now, it's a day-by-day approach, figuring out what to do next.
We also talked with Trigg County Schools. If the area is in the COVID-19 red zone, everyone will have to wear masks all the time. If it's in the orange zone, masks are required when moving through the hallways. If it's in the green zone, masks are optional.
At Carlisle County Schools, the policy is based on school numbers, not on the community. The board of education makes decisions for masking, and for now, the school district is sticking to optional masking policies.
As of Tuesday, all but four of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, indicating high transmission of the virus. Montgomery, Menifee, Pulaski and McCreary counties are in the orange zone, indicating substantial transmission. The state's overall incidence rate is 109.36 average daily cases per 100,000 people based on date from the past seven days.