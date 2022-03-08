SMITHLAND, KY — New studies are highlighting a problem caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that teachers and parents already knew about. When COVID-19 forced students out of the classroom, learning took a hit, and new data shows younger children are still struggling to keep up with previous reading levels.
The new studies show more students fell behind during the pandemic.
A study from the University of Oregon says before the pandemic, 29% of kindergarten students needed intensive intervention. From 2021 to 2022, that rose to 37%.
Reading is an important building block for success.
However, the pandemic hit children's learning hard, and the numbers show it.
Research from Curriculum Associates, which has been studying the effects of COVID since schools first closed their buildings, shows fewer students are on par with grade levels than in years past.
For example, second-graders in 2021 to 2022 had reading levels that decreased by 6% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Livingston County Schools said educators are doing their best.
"Teachers are doing all that they can to meet the needs of their students," Livingston County Schools Systems Officer Kristy Nelson said. "So many of them have taken the burden on and taken that personally."
Nelson said it's important for parents to take the initiative during this time.
"Always read to your child," said Nelson. "If you can, take five minutes out of your day and read to your child. And ask questions about what you're reading to help really address those meta cognitive strategies."
She said the pandemic was a multi-faceted issue.
"We have specifically a loss in social and emotional learning skills, which takes away from the content, the academic content that our students need to learn," said Nelson.
The research from Curriculum Associates analyzed students' performance from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
The number of students analyzed per state varied by subject.