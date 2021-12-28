PADUCAH - COVID cases are surging in the Local 6 area.
While it's not confirmed yet, doctors say Omicron is most likely in the region.
They say the rise in case numbers is worrisome.
Staff are bracing for the impact Omicron will have on local hospitals.
It's been an almost 22 month COVID journey and it's not over yet.
Hospitals are bracing for the impact of Omicron.
Doctors say the variant is present in the Local 6 region.
"Omicron is here even if we don't have specific numbers or can't test for it in our local labs, we know it is here," said Dr. Anita Fleenor-Ford, an infectious disease doctor. Our state lab is testing for it. And it is as infectious as we've been hearing on the national news."
Baptist Health Paducah saw a 65% jump of COVID inpatients in one week since Thursday. The hospital currently has 40 COVID inpatients.
When it comes to beds or hospital staff, infectious disease specialists say there isn't enough to take care of those who are possibly sick.
"We are not going to have enough health care workers for the number of patients that we have," said Mary Lee Evers, an infectious disease specialist. "I think that's the overriding factor that made them come to this decision and so that's very worrisome. We won't have enough staff to take care of all the patients that we have."
Doctors say there is a significant difference between those who are vaccinated and boosted and those who are not.
If you're hesitant on getting your shot, doctors recommend thinking about others.
"Maybe it's not you," said Fleenor-Ford. "But maybe it's your 80-year-old grandparent that you never know what's going to happen. They're going to fall and break a hip, go to the operating room and they're going to need to recover. I think if people can kind of step outside of themselves, maybe they'll, maybe it will help if they think of somebody else."
We also spoke to Mercy Health Lourdes and Southern Illinois Healthcare.
Both hospital systems are experiencing increases in hospitalizations.
Mercy has more than 30 COVID inpatients while there are 54 patients with COVID across the four hospitals in SIH.
Experts say it's important to be aware that you can still be asymptomatic to COVID.
Be sure to wear masks, social distance, and vaccinate.