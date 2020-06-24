MARION, IL — The Southern Illinois Miners announced Wednesday that the 2020 season is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Frontier League announcement that the league's 2020 Championship season has also been suspended.
Miners Chief Operating Officer and Field Manager Mike Pinto says they looked into ways of playing this season, but the gathering restrictions and social distancing requirement and guidelines make trying to play this season an impossible task.
Pinto issued the following statement:
“As disappointed as we are to not have a baseball season in Marion for the first time in 14 years, we are also feeling for all our players, fans, host families and game day employees who have called Rent One Park their summer home.
We very much wanted to play baseball in 2020, and we had built what we thought would be another outstanding Championship caliber baseball team. Our dedicated staff of full-time employees had worked hard all off-season to create new memorable experiences for all our fans. Our summer employees were excited to work with us for another summer. We were committed to providing Something for Everyone.
However, protocols provided us by the CDC along with strict travel guidelines have shown us it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaching staffs, umpires, host families, employees, and fans during this unprecedented health crisis. We just do not have the capabilities of putting our players in a bubble. And the economic realities of governmental gathering restrictions add to the challenge and make having a Miners season in 2020 infeasible.
Our business relies on the gathering of people, with group outings or a night out with family and friends. Unfortunately, the gathering restrictions and social distancing requirements and guidelines from the government make the economics of trying to operate this season an impossible task.”