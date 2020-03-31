CARBONDALE, IL — Some southern Illinois teachers are finding personalized ways to let students know they're thinking about them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classrooms and hallways are empty. Desks arranged just the way the students left them are waiting for their return. Teachers like Brooke Crombar at Thomas Elementary had no clue when the students left for spring break that a pandemic would disrupt their semester.
"When I hugged my kids and said goodbye, I had no idea it was going to be an extended goodbye, a long goodbye and potentially the final goodbye," said Crombar.
That feeling of the unknown and longing to be with students is why teachers continue to come to their empty classrooms, make enrichment packets and write personal notes to their students to give them encouragement and support during these unprecedented times.
"I look forward to the day that we meet again. I know these times might be uncomfortable, challenging and even a little scary. Just know that everything happens for a reason," said second grade teacher Shetara Reed.
"We hope it excites them. We hope that it reminds them they're not alone in this," said Crombar.
Even during times of uncertainty, a teacher's job is never done.
"Remember to practice your math facts. Read and write every day. You got this," wrote Mrs. Reed.
Next, some of the teachers plan to put writing stationary in the enrichment packages so the students can write letters back to them.