Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA ...SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG PORTIONS OF THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO FALL SLOWLY AT ALL LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&