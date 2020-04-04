TURBOTAX -- TurboTax has launched a free stimulus registration product.
This product is meant to help consumers register with the IRS easily to get their stimulus checks.
The TurboTax software launched at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning and it can soon be accessed through the TurboTax stimulus center.
Users will have to answer a handful of questions, then choose if they want their check to be sent by direct deposit or the mail.
Around 10 million Americans do not have a requirement to file a tax return, so the stimulus registration product serves as an alternative connection with the IRS.
TurboTax also has a free stimulus calculator for people to calculate how much money they will get from their checks.
You can find the TurboTax stimulus program here.