WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County. 

The two new patients are a male in his 60's and a female in her 20's. Both of the patients are at home in isolation. The health department says they both were infected through community spread while working at Gilster Mary-Lee, a private label, contract and food service manufacture. 

To date, the health department says there are a total of 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, 12 of which have recovered. 

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of the hotlines listed below: 

  • Illinois Department of Public Health - (Hotline only)
    • Southern Illinois Healthcare - (Hotline for testing)
    • 1-844-988-7800
  • Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
    • (618) 435-9700
  • Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
    • 1-888-543-2786
  • Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
    • Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
    • Call Main number
  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
    • 1-800-408-7351
  • SSM Health- (Virtual visit)

