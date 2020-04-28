WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The two new patients are a male in his 60's and a female in her 20's. Both of the patients are at home in isolation. The health department says they both were infected through community spread while working at Gilster Mary-Lee, a private label, contract and food service manufacture.
To date, the health department says there are a total of 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, 12 of which have recovered.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of the hotlines listed below:
- Illinois Department of Public Health - (Hotline only)
Southern Illinois Healthcare - (Hotline for testing)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
- (618) 435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-888-543-2786
- Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
- Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
- Call Main number
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
- 1-800-408-7351
- SSM Health- (Virtual visit)