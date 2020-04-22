PADUCAH -- An employee at ViWinTech Windows & Doors in Paducah has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is at home in self-quarantine and is in stable condition.
The company says they will be closed for the remainder of the week and will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the area the employee worked.
They have notified employees who worked in close contact with the patient.
All employees will be paid for the full work week, meaning they do not have to file for unemployment.
The company plans to reopen on Monday. It that plan changes, they will be posting updates on their Facebook page.
You can read their full statement below.