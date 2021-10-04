MAYFIELD, KY — There's a lot of terminology being used for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, and to be honest, it can be confusing.
One health department we talked with says there is a difference between the booster and the third shot for immunocompromised people. Another clinic we spoke with says they are basically the same thing, because the third shot, like the booster, essentially "boosts" one's immune system.
One thing is for sure: if you get the two-shot series for either Moderna or Pfizer, you are considered fully vaccinated.
The Graves County Health Department says there's a distinction between the booster and what is considered a third shot.
"A third dose is for people who didn't get their peak effectiveness from their primary series due to probably immune compromised situations," said Rita Thorn, the vaccine coordinator for Graves County Health Department. "A booster dose is for waning vaccine effectiveness. That just means you've had your vaccine for several months and the effectiveness of it is starting to wear off."
To clarify, leaders say the third shot is this: those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can get it at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
That might be confusing, especially if it's your turn to get an additional shot.
The Wild Health Clinic in Paducah says additional shots, no matter when you get them, are considered to be boosters.
Also, health departments recommend not to mix vaccines. So if your first and second doses were of the Moderna vaccine, don't get the Pfizer booster.
The health department says the third shot for immunocompromised people and the booster are distinct because they are used at different times, with the booster — approved only for the Pfizer vaccine only so far — being administered six months after the initial series of shots. The earlier third shot for immunocompromised people would be considered part of their initial vaccine series.
However, with both, it is the same vaccine formula that people previously got and the same amount given to each person.
Leaders at the health department say the booster is specifically for a wider group of people and administered after six months. That group includes those who are 65 and older, people who are 18 and older with a high risk of severe COVID-19 and people who are in frequent exposure to COVID in their workplace. Again, the booster has only been approved for the Pfizer vaccine so far.
