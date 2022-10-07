JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A coroner says a body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim.
Nancy Cundiff was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes.
Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods.
The 29-year-old woman lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding. Another Breathitt County woman, 60-year-old Nancy Baker, remains missing.