HIGHLAND PARK, IL — The Lake County, Illinois, coroner has confirmed the names of six of the seven victims killed in a mass shooting Monday during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said those killed include 64-year-old Catherine Goldstein, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim, 88-year-old Steven Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo.
Banek said she was notified of the death of the seventh victim on Tuesday. She said that individual, whose name has not yet been released to the public, died in a hospital outside of Lake County.
Also during the briefing, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli detailed two previous incidents during which police had interactions with shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo III, who was arrested Monday evening.
Covelli said in April of 2019, the Highland Park Police Department was contacted by someone who reported that Crimo had attempted suicide a week prior. Covelli said police responded to Crimo's home and talked with him and with his parents. Covelli said officers learned that mental health professionals were handling the matter, and that "there was no law enforcement action to be taken."
The second incident happened in September of 2019, Covelli said. In that incident, the law enforcement spokesman said a family member reported "Crimo said he was going to kill everyone," and he had a large knife collection. Covelli said officers removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home. "At that time, there was no probable cause to arrest; there were no complaints that were signed by any of the victims. The Highland Park Police Department however did immediately notify the Illinois State Police of the incident," Covelli said.
Regarding the investigation into the deadly shooting, Covelli said investigators are "very certain" based on video surveillance recovered from the area, "that there was a female witness who saw Crimo drop an object inside of a red blanket behind Ross's at 625 Central Ave. immediately following the shooting." He said investigators haven't been able to identify that witness yet, and they're asking her to reach out by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. He said investigators also ask anyone with firsthand information about Crimo that's relevant to the investigation to call that number as well. Covelli said their only asking for firsthand information — not information "heard through the grapevine."
Covelli said investigators expect charges against Crimo to be announced during a news conference held by the state's attorney's office, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.