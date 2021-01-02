MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The name of the man found dead Friday morning along a highway in Marshall County has been released.
"Please join us in prayers for the family of Andrew E. Blakey of the Barlow Community in Ballard County," said the Office of the Marshall County Coroner in a news release.
Coroner Michael Gordon said the 25-year-old's family has been notified. Gordon said he's awaiting pathology and toxicology results to determine a cause of death.
Capt. Jason Lane with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said at 8:46 a.m. Friday, the dispatch center received a call about Blakey's body in a ditch along I-69 at the 47-mile marker, near the Draffenville exit.
No one else was found at the scene and no vehicle was around, said Lane.
Blakey's body was taken to Louisville Friday for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing. Agencies involved include the Benton Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police Post 1, Marshall County 911 Dispatch, Palma-Briensburg Fire Deptartment, and the Marshall County Rescue Squad.