ZEIGLER, IL — Two toddlers and a man died in a house fire in southern Illinois Monday.
Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler said 23-year-old Travis Craig, 3-year-old Talen Craig, and 1-and-a-half-year-old Legan Craig died in the fire on Vaux Street in Zeigler.
Their exact cause of death is still under investigation, as is the cause of the fire itself. Local authorities are working with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The Zeigler Fire Department said crews were notified about the fire just after 12 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Other fire departments responded too, in addition to the Zeigler and Christopher Police Departments.
Officers and firefighters tried to get inside the home to rescue the victims, but could not, the Zeigler Fire Department said.
The fire department said crews also found a surviving female outside the home. She was treated and airlifted to a burn center.
Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort is handling arrangements for the victims.