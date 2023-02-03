PADUCAH — 16-year-old Natalee Hicks was killed in a house fire on Paducah's southside Wednesday, in what Coroner Amanda Melton says was tragic accident.
According to Melton, the fire originated from a heat source. Her cause of death is reportedly pending at the medical examiner's office in Madisonville.
A benefit account has been established at Independence Bank locations in McCracken and Graves Counties to assist the Hicks family with expenses.
To donate, simply call or walk into the bank and let the teller know you would like to contribute to the Natalee Hicks benefit.
According to Natalee's obituary, she was a student at McCracken County High School, and had planned to become a therapist because she "loved helping people."
She is described as adventurous, and reportedly loved skating, listening to music, riding four wheelers, and spending time with her friends and family.
Arrangements
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on the same day, with Pastor Rob Ison officiating, according to the obituary. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Park Cemetery.