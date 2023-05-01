KEN-BAR STRUCTURE FIRE 1

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We now know the name of man who died in a fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on Saturday. 

The Marshall County coroner on Monday identified the victim as 69-year-old Kevin Frey. 

An autopsy was performed Sunday in Louisville, and the Marshall County coroner says investigators are awaiting the results of that autopsy. 

As Local 6 reported on Saturday, the fire broke out in a building where guests could stay at the lodge overnight. Multiple rooms were damaged by smoke and fire, investigators said. 

