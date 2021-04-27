CHARLESTON, MO — Students in a southeast Missouri community will have an opportunity to learn about the outdoors and conservation firsthand on Friday.
S.O.L.A.R. Day will celebrate its 35th year on Friday at the DeLaney/Corse family farm in Charleston, the Charleston R-I School District says.
S.O.L.A.R. Day — short for Student Outdoor Learning Activities Retreat Day — offers an outdoor classroom for kids in kindergarten, third-grade and fifth-grade.
The school district says the kids will meet regional specialists and enthusiasts from a variety of fields, with participating agencies this year including the Missouri Department of Conservation, the University of Missouri Extension, the Mississippi County Health Department, the Mississippi County Ambulance Service, the Molly French Garden Club, Bootheel Counseling Services, the Show-Me Hope Team, the Charleston High School Agricuture Department, the CHS Track Team, Arrowhead Fred Bollinger, Opaa! Food Management, and the Corse family.
The farm has been owned and ran by the same family for more than a century. The school district says for decades, farm owners Wayne and Debbie Corse have taught students about reptiles, amphibians, and pond life during the event.
The first S.O.L.A.R. Day was held on April 11, 1986. This year's event will be held — with social distancing and extra sanitizing because of the COVID-19 pandemic — on April 30, 2021.