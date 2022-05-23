Inflation isn't just affecting how we travel, eat and shop these days. It's also affecting how we take care of our four-legged family members.
Before you think about surrendering your pet to a shelter, there are some resources available that can help.
The Humane Society of the United States has some advice to help pet owners keep their animals fed and cared for.
You could try a veterinarian in a smaller town, where appointments typically cost less. You can also negotiate a payment plan with your vet, or get a second opinion to see if another veterinarian offers less expensive treatment options.
Another option is asking your vet if they accept Care Credit: a credit card that specifically covers health care costs, including those for your pet.
You could also try Waggle, a pet-dedicated crowdfunding site.
For more information on how to help take care of your pet during these hard times, including organizations providing assistance to pet owners visit humanesociety.org.