Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10629146b) Shoppers view prime and choice meat selections in the meat department at a Costco Wholesale in Vacaville, California, USA, 29 April 2020. On 28 April US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open, declaring them 'critical infrastructure' during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's move comes in response to many plants shutting down after workers became ill with the coronavirus. Response to meat supply amid coronavirus pandemic in the USA, Vacaville - 29 Apr 2020